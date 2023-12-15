Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.