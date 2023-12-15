Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

