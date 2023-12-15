Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $145.18 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $145,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

