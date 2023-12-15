Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.83

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 687800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.