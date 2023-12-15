Scholastic Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Scholastic Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

