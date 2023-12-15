Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

