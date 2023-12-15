Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

