Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.48, but opened at $36.94. Scholastic shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 159,595 shares.

The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Scholastic by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,263,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

