Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.