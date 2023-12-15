Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

