Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Purchases C$271,800.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Clement A. Pelletier bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$271,800.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.77. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

