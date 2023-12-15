Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at $228,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Security National Financial

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 503,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 91.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 112,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 209.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.