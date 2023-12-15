Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Select Medical stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Select Medical by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Select Medical by 27.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

