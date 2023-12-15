Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

