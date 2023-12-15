Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $383.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

