Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSD opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.