Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 487 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Entegris by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

