Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.37. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

