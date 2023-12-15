Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,496.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

