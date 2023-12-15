Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.41 and its 200 day moving average is $339.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

