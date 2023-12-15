Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,667,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

