Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $301.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

