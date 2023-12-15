Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

SKX stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

