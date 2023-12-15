Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
