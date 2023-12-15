Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

