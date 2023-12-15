SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.24. SES AI shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 287,053 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $749.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,992 shares of company stock worth $293,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

