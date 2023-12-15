Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
