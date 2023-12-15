Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expands By 16.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at $216,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 422,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 516.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 411,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 410,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 346.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

