Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases By 14.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

