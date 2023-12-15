Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expands By 19.6%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $136,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 427.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

