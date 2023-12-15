Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Increases By 26.1%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AppFolio by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $180.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

