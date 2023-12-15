Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Rises By 71.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $312,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,923 shares of company stock valued at $967,043. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.42.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

