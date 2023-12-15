Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Grows By 16.7%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.