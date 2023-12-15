Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 23.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

About Astrotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

