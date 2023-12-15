Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 23.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Astrotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.11.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%.
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
