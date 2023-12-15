Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expands By 16.5%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
