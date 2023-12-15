Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expands By 21.0%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AtriCure by 79.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

