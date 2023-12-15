Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 46.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $18.12 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.4466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
