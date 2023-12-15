Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 46.2%

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $18.12 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.4466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.