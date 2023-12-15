Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Decreases By 58.6%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $40.00 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

