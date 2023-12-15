Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 126.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPEY. BNP Paribas downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

