Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Expands By 126.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the November 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.