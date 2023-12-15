Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Decreases By 43.1%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
