Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Decreases By 43.1%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

See Also

