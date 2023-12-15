Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Declines By 42.8%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Peraso Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of PRSO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 811.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

