Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 116.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Subaru during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Subaru by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

