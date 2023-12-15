Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 116.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Subaru Price Performance
Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.50.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
