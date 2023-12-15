Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,849 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
