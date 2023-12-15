Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,849 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.