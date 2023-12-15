SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 246 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.95. 1,692,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

