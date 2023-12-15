SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. 1,052,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

