SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 778,353 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

