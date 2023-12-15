SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $405.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,714,801. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

