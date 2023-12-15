SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 606,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251,365 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 629,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,946. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,042 shares of company stock worth $20,589,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

