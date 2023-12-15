SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.26 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,795. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

